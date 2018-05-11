Falkirk Boys’ Brigade members celebrate centenary

Members of The Boys’ Brigade in Falkirk have had plenty to celebrate in recent weeks as the latest session draws to a close.

While annual parades and prizegivings are taking place at individual companies, the Falkirk & District Battalion joined together to mark its centenary.

The well-attended church service at Larbert Old saw officers and boys on parade along with company and battalion colours.

Daniel Green, battalion president, told how 11 months before the end of the First World War, seven local companies formed a Battalion Council. The founders were: 1st Falkirk, 5th Falkirk, 1st Camelon, 1st Grangemouth, 2nd Grangemouth, 2nd Larbert and 1st Reddingmuirhead. Mr Green said: “Each battalion has an important role to play in providing support and activities within its area.

“A battalion supports its companies as required, advising and assisting with Bible study material, organising competitions, arranging training courses that develop skills in Boys and Officers and supporting Boys as they work towards The Duke of Edinburgh Awards, the President’s Badge and the Queen’s Badge. This support enriches the experience enjoyed by individual officers and boys and each company as a whole.

“The Battalion exists and flourishes when dedicated BB Officers are prepared to go the extra mile and add battalion responsibilities to their company duties. I express my sincere thanks to all the ladies and gentlemen, who over the last one hundred years have given their time, enthusiasm and dedication to our battalion.

“We are celebrating the past but we must also look to the future. The 21st century will present more challenges than ever before to our young people. The Object of the BB – ‘To advance Christ’s Kingdom among Boys and to promote habits of Obedience, Reverence, Discipline, Self respect and all that tends towards a true Christian manliness’ – this will be as relevant to the Falkirk & District Battalion moving forward as it was 100 years ago.”

Meanwhile, members of 4th Falkirk were congratulating John Kemp (16) on achieving his Queen’s Badge – the organisation’s highest accolade. Daniel Thomson and James Morrison, both 15, were presented with their President’s Badges at a ceremony in the Ettrick Dochart Community Hall.