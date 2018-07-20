Falkirk Bairns put best foot forward in charity walk

Football fans are going on an away trip with a difference – walking from stadium to stadium to raise funds for a cancer charity.

The group of Falkirk supporters are heading from Westfield to Ochilview on Sunday, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

In total the trip from the home of the Bairns – and now East Stirlingshire – at the Falkirk Stadium is five and a half miles from the Gladstone Road base of Stenhousemuir, and where both the Shire and Bairns have been temporarily housed in recent years.

The full journey should take the troop – Gary McLachlan, Stevie Tait, Ross Wayne, Craig Rawding, John McInally, Fraser Bloy, Lewis Connolly and Chris Hynd – around three and a half hours.

Ross said: “We’re going to be walking & raising money for Prostate Cancer UK as part of their “March for Men - Club to Club” campaign – I have registered this leg with them.

“This charity is close to my own heart, and my family’s, with my dad, Phil, living and dealing with prostate cancer for many years.

“On Sunday we’re starting at Falkirk Stadium, home of our club Falkirk – and now East Stirlingshire – and we’ll be walking 11 miles in total to Ochilview Park and then back to the Stadium via The Falkirk Wheel.

“We’re hoping to raise some money for this charity which one in eight men will require support from in our all too short lives. These marches are happening all over the UK in June/July but none close or more relevant to ourselves as Falkirk Bairns.”

To back these Bairns, visit https://bit.ly/2zxI7Um.