Falkirk area residents could win a spa break for being unlucky

We all know at least one genuinely unlucky people who just cannot seem to catch a break – and the Inchyra Hotel wants to know all about them.

It’s National Spa Week and the hotel, located between Grangemouth and Polmont, has launched a competition to provide a invigorating, but relaxing, spa break for people who do not have their troubles to seek.

People across the Falkirk area are asked to nominate a work colleague, friend, family member or even themselves to have a chance of winning a spa day experience and overnight stay at the luxurious Inchyra.

Emma Leadbeater, the company’s Spa Director, said: “There’s no better cure for something getting under the skin than a facial.

“If someone you know just can’t catch a break – if they keep missing their bus or their computer crashed, and they’ve lost a big piece of work – then this is your chance to make their day by entering our competition.”

Nominations can be made by using the hashtag #CatchASpaBreak on Facebook or by e-mailing macdonald@bigpartnership.co,uk to explain the reasons why your nomination deserves a break.

The five lucky winners will be announced on Monday, October 1.