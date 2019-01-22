Falkirk 470 air cadets are looking for high flyers

Youngsters with a taste for adventure are invited to be part of an award-winning air cadet squadron.

There is an opportunity to find out more about being a member of 470 (Falkirk) Squadron of the Air Training Corps when an open recruitment evening is held next Tuesday, January 22.

Open to males and females aged between 13 and 17 years – although 12 year olds in S2 can also join – the ATC offers a range of activities at its regular meetings on Tuesdays and Fridays, as well as opportunities for weekend and longer trips.

Flying Officer Marc Esson said: “The staff and cadets are always willing to talk to anyone who is interested in joining and are more than happy for you and a parent or guardian to come down on one of our parade nights to see what we do.”

The squadron meets at its base in Bellsmeadow Park, just off Bellsmeadow Road, and the open evening is from 7.30pm-9.30pm.