Elf fun run for Maggie’s Forth Valley

If you go down to the woods today ... or anytime before December 1 then you could be in for a big surprise.

Larbert Woods is the venue for the first-ever Elf Family Fun Run organised by Maggie’s Forth Valley.

It hopes to raise lots of cash for the cancer caring centre and the fundraising staff have been getting in some training before the event – even donning green and red elf costumes.

They’ve been skipping their way around the lochan next to the facility which provides support to cancer sufferers and their families and is in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Christina Pouso, fundraising manager, said: “This is the first elf event of this kind run by any Maggie’s Centre and we’re looking forward to it being a bit success.

“You can run, walk or skip your way around the 1.5 mile route and we’re even giving prizes for the best elf costumes.”

Tickets cost £15 per adult and £10 per child, those five and under, as well as dogs go free.

Registration is at 10am on the Saturday with a warm up at 10.45am with the run starting at 11am.

The following day, December 2, Maggie’s supporters can enjoy the Ladies Festive Lunch at the Inchyra Hotel. Tickets cost £40 for a drinks reception, three course meal and entertainment from local singer David Aird.

There will also be a Christmas Fayre in the centre on Saturday, November 24 from 10am till 2pm.

Visit Eventbrite or the centre’s Facebook page for tickets or call 01324 868069.