Edinburgh Airport launches new Red Sea resort route

The Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh will be brought within easy reach of home next year with the launch of a new route from Edinburgh Airport.

The weekly service will be part of TUI’s winter 2020 programme and will operate every Monday with the first departure on November 1, 2020 - the summer service will also operate on a Monday.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “Sharm El Sheikh has long been a popular destination with holidaymakers and this year-round service with TUI will offer both winter and summer sun options for people”.

TUI UK&I’s Director of Aviation Planning, Karen Switzer said: “Earlier this month TUI announced its winter 2020 and summer 2021 holiday programme, which has since expanded with more destinations and added flights.

“We are delighted that the additional flights provide holidaymakers departing from our regional airports with even more choice when deciding where to go away.

“With additional flying capacity and more than 1,000 hotels already on sale for summer 2021 it gives those planning ahead the opportunity to choose the most suitable airport, destination and hotel”.