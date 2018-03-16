Easter gift for Forth Valley children’s ward

Chelsea Ross (7), The Face Of Scotland pageant finalist, is fundraising for children with serious illnesses.

The Westerquarter Primary pupil gifted 120 Easter eggs on Sunday, March 11, to the children’s ward at Forth Valley Hospital which were donated by her pageant sponsor ScotFresh Denny store to the cause and Chelsea visited to gift over 60 of them to children there.

Her mum, Caryn, said: “Chelsea is such a kind wee girl with a heart of gold.

“She just wanted to put a smile on their faces during a hard time and she has certainly succeeded. I’m very proud of her.”

Chelsea has collected over £2000 in nine weeks for the Les Hoey DreamMakers Foundation and Headway Charity.