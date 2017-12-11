Don your wedding gown - and raise cash for charity

Women across Falkirk are being urged to don their very best, wear-once outfits for a very good cause.

The Charity Bride’s Ball has been organised for February 23 in aid of Cancer Research UK, giving everyone a chance to wear dresses - including wedding gowns.

Bridesmaids dresses, cocktail frocks and mother-of-the-bride apparel will also be welcome at Grangemouth Town Hall for the fundraiser.

Organiser Angela Stewart, a mum-of-two from Denny, said she wants to give something back to the charity after her father Bernard had treatment for bowel cancer.

She said: “My dad went in for his surgery in the summer.

“They managed to remove all of the tumour, but he is now having chemotherapy as his preventative treatment for six months.

“Because of the revolutionary research done by Cancer Research UK, my dad has been given tablet form chemo so he can stay home and slowly take his chemo rather than the IV which can be quite an invasive procedure. I just wanted to do something as a thank you as without them, me, my sister and my mum wouldn’t have him here.”

Angela added: “I think when something like this happens you re-evaluate what is important in your life.

“You’re only here once and I’m going to make sure I can make a difference and hopefully everyone will feel a little like that on our event because it only takes one act of kindness to change a person’s life.”

For tickets, priced £10, visit the Charity Bride’s Ball Facebook page.