Disruption for adult care services

The Beast from the East continues as adult care services are affected too.

Due to the severe weather and adverse road conditions there will be no council operated bus transport to Social Work Adult Services Day Centres today.

A statement on the Falkirk Council website reads: “Staff of the service will be making contact with individual service users and their families directly.

Although centres will try their best to stay open, council transport will not be provided.

“The Council’s Home Care Service is working to ensure that essential care and support is provided to our service users during the cold snap. This will mean that in some cases there will be changes to the times of our visits. We are contacting service users directly by phone and working to minimise changes to service.”