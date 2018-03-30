Dennyloanhead cubs cash in for Water Aid charity

The 51st Dennyloanhead Cub Pack organised a sponsored Walk for Water from the Archibald Russell Centre to the Forth and Clyde Canal earlier this month.

It supported WaterAid’s life-saving work while also raising awareness of the millions of women and girls who spend hours each day walking to collect water.

The nine cubs were among more than 25,000 young people who have arranged walks as part of Scouting’s ground-breaking A Million Hands Campaign.

The Cubs completed their sponsored walk while carrying containers filled with water from the canal.

This let them discover what it might be like to have to walk to collect water every day. Chris Campbell, 51st Dennyloanhead Cub leader, said: “We have been learning about the global water crisis and everyone was shocked to learn that millions of children their age have to spend hours each day walking to collect water so dirty it could kill them.

“They felt strongly about taking action to help change this and encouraging others to join the walk. We are still raising money for WaterAid and hope our efforts will help transform lives across the world.”