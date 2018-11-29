Denny schoolboy’s charity challenge for Bandeath Dog Shelter

A Denny schoolboy has taken his love for dogs to new heights by donating £600 to a canine shelter following a sponsored mountain climb.

AJ Anderson (13) climbed Ben Lomond to raise cash for Bandeath Dog Shelter in Stirling, where he regularly helps out as a volunteer.

Mum Alyson Mochrie said: “AJ absolutely loves dogs. He has two of his own, a collie called Emma and a chihuahua called Evie.

“He loves helping at the shelter where he gets to play with lots of different dogs who are all in need of permanent homes and take them out for walks.

“He has been using his own pocket money to buy them food and toys and wanted to do more so when his uncle Hamish suggested he do a charity climb with him and his dog Blake he jumped at the chance.

“He just went round friends and family with a sponsor sheet and managed to raise £600 which he is going to present to Bandeath on December 1. I am so proud of him – he really is the most loving, generous boy.”

Denny High School pupil AJ said: “I wanted to raise money for the dogs at the shelter because I feel bad each time I leave them and I want to make sure they have enough blankets for the winter so they can keep warm. The money I raised will also go towards buying them lots of new toys for them to play with.”

Bandeath Kennel keeper Ann Vine said: “We are so grateful to AJ for his help as a volunteer with the shelter and for his very generous donation.”