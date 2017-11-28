Denny’s Christmas extravaganza in pictures

Residents of all ages turned out for Denny’s Community Christmas event on Sunday.
Held in Denny High School, along with Father Christmas, Gala Queen Madison Haggart got the proceedings underway including lots of free entertainment, including a magician, balloon modeller and Winter King and Queen stilt walkers. There were also lots of stalls to allow people to do their Christmas shopping and all money raised on the day will go towards the 2018 Gala fund.
