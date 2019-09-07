Denny former paper mill reopens its doors as luxury flats

Builder Mactaggart and Mickel is staging open days next weekend for B-listed converted mansion Carrongrove House at Stoneywood, near Denny - with prices starting at close to £230,000.

Originally built in the 1860’s for the owner of the Carrongrove Paper Mill and his family the revamped building includes numerous Victorian era features.

The Torwood show apartment has a stained glass window and is accessed by a sweeping central staircase.

Mactaggart and Mickel says its bay window provides “an abundance of natural light and a feeling of living in the heart of the countryside”.

Joanne Casey, Director, said: “The Torwood is a gem of an apartment, with glorious views towards the River Carron and beyond from its vantage point on the first floor.

“This show apartment effortlessly combines the architectural heritage of Carrongrove house with high specification amenities for contemporary living.”

There are seven bespoke one to three-bedroom apartments in the development, and many original features are said to hsave been retained, restored or “cleverly replicated by expert craftsmen”.