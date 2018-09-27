Denny-based social group needs volunteers to run sessions

Can you help with a few hours of your time for this worthwhile cause?

A weekly social group for older people in Denny is calling on the local community to volunteer just a couple of hours a week to help run the session.

The group, which was started in July, is led by local Denny resident and Royal Voluntary Service volunteer co-ordinator, Archana Mathew. Members meet in the Community Room at Denny Library on Fridays from 10.30am-12.30pm.

The Denny social group currently has three volunteers – but more are now needed to help with various roles including greeting and chatting with attendees, running activities, helping with tea, coffee and supporting the volunteer co-ordinator.

The social group was set up as part of a programme called Bring People Together being run by national volunteering charity, Royal Voluntary Service, in partnership with Prudential. The programme seeks to encourage more people to volunteer to help run or start their own activities for older people.