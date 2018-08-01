Delight for Forth Valley Sensory Centre after volunteer award

One of the best places to be a volunteer is Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon – and that’s official.

The organisation has achieved the Volunteer Friendly Award which is presented to those who are committed to fair and equal volunteering, getting the right opportunities, recognising success and “making volunteering happen”.

The award is said to follow a long period of evidence gathering, developing new support methods and volunteer policies in order to comply with the strong principles required.

Centre manager Jacquie Winning said; “We could not do what we do without our volunteers. We support people of all ages with all levels of sight or hearing loss from children to pensioners from mild hearing problems to profound deafness or age related sight conditions to complete blindness. Our volunteers support us in a multitude of ways including providing transport, gardening and supporting our fundraising events.