Dancers strut their stuff at Braes High

Sports/dance leaders and the gymnastics club at Braes High School organised and presented a successful competition for its cluster primary schools on March 7.

Braes High pupils took on the roles of judging, presenting, scoring and running.

A total of 47 primary pupils competed with the following primary schools receiving awards:

- Level 1: In third place Shieldhill Primary Team A, second place Shieldhill Primary Team B and in first place Maddiston Primary Team B.

- Level 2: in third place Maddiston Primary Team D, second place Maddiston Primary Team E and in first place Wallacestone Primary Team B.

Highest overall scores:

- Level 1: Eve McNee, Maddiston Primary;

- Level 2: Sophie Hannah, Maddiston Primary.

A Braes High School spokesman said: ‘‘Well done and thank you to all the primary school staff and pupils.’’