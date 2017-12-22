Dancers’ £11,300 boost for cancer charities in memory of Grace

A dance school celebrating its 25th anniversary has raised £11,300 for two local cancer charities.

The Jenkins School of Highland Dancing, which runs classes in Airth and Kincardine, has donated the proceeds from its show and other fundraising events to Strathcarron Hospice and Maggie’s Forth Valley.

The show, ‘Amazing Grace: 25 Years of Jenkins’, which featured 80 dancers, was dedicated to Grace Jenkins, grandmother of the school’s principal teacher Laura Collister, who passed away after a short battle with cancer last year.

Laura said: “We’d like to thank all the dancers and their parents who over the past year put in an awful lot of work, as well as the local businesses and organisations who have helped with sponsorship or donated raffle prizes.”

Pictured, front, from left to right are Alison Dougan, Eva Collister, Cristina Pouso from Maggie’s Forth Valley, Helen Bruce from Strathcarron Hospice, Anna Dougan and Laura Collister.

Picture by Alan Murray