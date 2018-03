Cycling Scotland isencouraging local schools to create a cycling themed poster to promote next year’s Wee Jaunt Falkirk.

The winning design will win ten free places at next year’s family friendly and traffic free event which hosts a seven and a half mile bike ride at The Helix.

The competition is open to all Falkirk schools and the closing date is April 27, 2018.

Entries can be no smaller than an A4 sheet of paper and should be emailed to info@pedalforscotland.org.