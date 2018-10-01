CVS Falkirk’s Older People’s Day on Tuesday, October 2

Older People’s Day will be staged in Falkirk Town Hall tomorrow (Tuesday) from 10am to 3pm.

Now in its fourth year, the CVS Falkirk event will feature stalls and activities from national and local organisations which provide information, services and support to older people across the Falkirk district.

Guest speaker...Vivienne Malcolm from Solicitors for Older People Scotland (SOPS) will be one of the guest speakers at tomorrow's event in the town hall.

And while the event is, in the main, targeted at older people, families, carers and friends will undoubtedly find it beneficial too.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland will be taking bookings for its next free hearing checks and Live, Laugh, Breathe! will lead a demonstration on laughter yoga, which aims to help people develop increased energy, better immune responses and improve their ability to deal with stress in a healthy way.

Police Scotland’s stall will house a fake ATM, highlighting how criminals use bank machines to commit fraud.

And the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Scotland will be bringing a guide dog along on the day, as well as detailing the charity’s services.

In addition, there will be presentations from Home Energy Scotland and Solicitors for Older People Scotland (SOPS).

SOPS works closely with the Later Life Information Centre in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, which was the first of its kind in Scotland, offering a variety of information, including details on Power of Attorney.

SOPS provides legal services for older people across the country.

Vivienne Malcolm, from SOPS, said: “We’re so happy to be working in partnership with CVS Falkirk once again.

“This event offers a fantastic opportunity for older people and their supporters to listen to some interesting talks, browse information stalls, chat and make new friends over a cuppa.

“It’s a popular event on the annual calendar for many.”

So popular, in fact, that it has outgrown its previous venues – Forth Valley Sensory Centre, where it was held in 2015 and 2016 and the Archibald Russell Centre in Dennyloanhead last year.

With more than 40 stall holders, the event also aims to change perceptions on how older people are viewed.

Laura Jamieson, CVS Falkirk’s communications officer, explained: “There are a lot of activities and services locally for older people.

“Older People’s Day gives us a chance to bring them all together under one roof.

“And that roof is getting bigger every year due to the day’s growing popularity.

“The town hall is a great, central venue – it’s fully-accessible and will enable us to include even more stallholders this year.

“There’s a perception that older people are all in their 80s and 90s, are frail and don’t leave the house much.

“In actual fact, anyone aged 50 and over is deemed an older person.

“I was also speaking to a 92-year-old man today who was one of the most robust people I’ve ever spoken to.

“We want to change perceptions by showing just how many activities older people are involved in locally.

“For instance, they are now one of the most active groups online. Indeed, most of the people who attend the local Scottish Seniors Computer Club don’t actually need any support and the tutors are older too.

“But the perception remains that older people don’t know how to use the internet. It’s simply not true.”

Laura is also delighted that TaggleMe is attending this year – offering a free anti-theft strap, worth £3, to everyone who attends.

She said: “No matter what age you are, it’s an amazing product which safeguards your purse, mobile and keys from opportunistic thieves.”

Laura’s enthusiasm for the event is evident ... and it’s all down to the people.

She added: “I’ve met so many older people who have achieved amazing feats and you’d never believe their age if they told you.”

To find out more about CVS Falkirk, visit www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk.