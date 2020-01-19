Could you be Dasher’s new best friend?

Dasher is a handsome four-year-old old boy looking for a quiet forever home where he is the only pet.

He be a bit timid at first, but once he gets to know you he is very friendly, and he is vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and flea/worm treated.

If you are interested in this lovely wee cat, get in touch with Cats Protection on 01506 298107 or visit www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can be arranged.

Meanwhile Cats Protection (see website) has a re-homing day on Saturday coming (January 25), where you can see some more feline friends.