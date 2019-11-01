Could you be affectionate Suki’s new owner?

Mature tortoiseshell cat Suki’s human mum passed away recently, having first had the forethought to ensure she would be taken into Cats Protection care when she was no longer around.

Suki’s siblings Baby and Ollie were also taken on board by the charity.

An independent lady who loves to go outside, Suki will nevertheless come back in at night and curl up with her new owner, whiling away the long winter nights.

If you feel that you could offer this stunning cat her forever home, phone Cats Protection on 01506 298107 visit www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged.