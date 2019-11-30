Could Harris be your ideal family pet?

Loveable lurcher pup Harris is currently being cared for at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre - but would dearly like a new home for Christmas.

Youngster Harris is just 10 months old and he is a sweet and playful pup who loves to play games and snuggle up with his family getting plenty of fuss.

A typical young Lurcher, Harris is full of life and he loves to spend his time playing with his favourite toys, running around the garden with his doggy friend and exploring the woods.

He needs new owners who have experience with dogs and who can help continue his training, and would be happy to live with another dog - probably m ediaum to large size - he can play with.

Harris would also suit a family which includes children perhaps eight years old and above.

If you think you could provide the perfect home for Harris, or any of the other 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact Dog’s Trust on 01506 873459.