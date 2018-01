The minister from Abbotsgrange Parish Church, Grangemouth, Rev. Aftab Gohar, is pictured making a presentation of a cheque to the headteacher, Gillian Robertson, at Carrongrange School.

This was made possible through a collection left under the Christmas tree in church over the Advent season.

The result was two cheques were presented, one to Sightsavers International and the other, for £500, to Carrongrange.