Walt Disney limited edition collection to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary
As we navigate through the short days, dark nights and bitter weather, shopDisney has released its limited edition collections to celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary – ideal for snuggling up during the long icy winter nights.
This Disney100 Celebration Collection is the inaugural range in the collection and includes the perfect homeware and interior essentials from a Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney 100 Celebration Throws, with Goofy and Donald in fabulous retro looks; Disneyland Resort Disney100 Celebration Cushions, The Celebration Photo Frame to display favourite Disney photos, Minnie and Mickey Celebration toys to curl up with, and many more snuggle season must-haves.
There’s the Mickey and Friends Disney100 Celebration Throw – £30; Disneyland Resort Disney100 Celebration Cushion – £35; Disneyland Resort Disney100 Celebration Photo Frame – £30; Disneyland Resort Mickey and Friends Disney100 Celebration Mug with Lid – £20 and much more.
To see more of the collection visit shopDisney.co.uk website.
