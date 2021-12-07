Santa comes to Bo'ness as Falkirk district towns enjoy four weeks of festivities

Having started on November 27, this weekend saw the festivities continue in Bo’ness, Stenhousemuir, Denny and Grangemouth, organised by Falkirk Delivers.

Over the course of the weekend, Santa was meeting families in Bo’ness town centre at his grotto.

While in Grangemouth there was a chance for shoppers to play some Christmas games.

A snow globe visited Denny town centre providing people with the chance to capture that perfect seasonal family photograph, and in Stenhousemuir there was a chance to enjoy an Elf Day, meeting Harry and Hugo Elf who were spreading Christmas cheer.

The family friendly fun continues in all four town centres next weekend. Visit www.falkirkdelivers.com to find out what’s on where.

In Falkirk, Santa’s Post Office on the High Street, next to the Steeple, remains open each weekend as does the snow globe and Santa’s Grotto in The Howgate Centre.

On Saturday, Santa and one of his elves also spent some time in McMoos Cafe in Bo’ness meeting children and hearing their Christmas wishes.

1. Christmas around Falkirk district Lorna and her son Charlie meet the elf at the grotto, organised by Falkirk Delivers. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Christmas around Falkirk district Logan (1) with mum Samantha at Santa's Grotto which visited Bo'ness town centre last weekend. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Christmas around Falkirk district Diane and Theresa meet the man himself Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Christmas around Falkirk district Maisie, 8, and Alfie, 5, from Grangemouth visited Santa's Grotto. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales