It's never too early to start getting ready for Christmas, especially the first one after lockdown. Several national supermarkets have started getting ready for the most wonderful time of year by revealing their brand new Christmas 2021 ranges. From spiced liquor to Christmas dinner staples, every supermarket is bringing something new to the table.

Here are all the supermarket Christmas 2021 selections that have been unveiled so far this year.

M&S Christmas 2021 Range

M&S' Christmas 2021 items range from decorative pieces to festive-flavoured drinks. Photo: M&S.

M&S has put together a mix of decorations, alcohol, and food for the Christmas items this year, each designed to usher in some festive cheer to your household.

- M&S Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box, £45

- Collection Magic & Sparkle Light-Up Chocolate Box, £20

- Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box, £45

Aldi's festive offerings contain all the trappings of a Christmas Day meal. Photo: Aldi.

- Shortbread Light-Up Houses, £5

- Collection Christmas Pudding Truffles, £6

- The Marksologist Pre-Mixed Cocktails Range, £105

- Golden Blond Chocolate Cream Liqueur, £18

Morrisons' Mince Pies are already on sale in many of the stores nationwide. Photo: Morrisons.

Morrisons Christmas 2021 Range

There’s plenty of choice in Morrisons’ seasonal items this year, with everything you need from dawn to dusk on Christmas Day.

- The Best Camembert Sharing Bread, £5

Tesco has only joined the festive fun by unveiling the Christmas 2021 range. Photo: Tesco.

- The Best British Turkey Cushion, £23

- The Best Apple & Cranberry Parcels Wrapped In Bacon, £6 for six-pack

- Santa Belly Cake, £10

- The Best Morello Cherry Bakewell Mince Pies, £2 for a six-pack

- The Best Vegetable Wellington, £5

Tesco Christmas 2021 Range

For any vegan or vegetarian shoppers, Tesco has made sure there’s something for every diet in the Christmas 2021 selection.

- Tesco Finest Baking Brie, £6

- Tesco Finest Gingerbread Latte Irish Cream Liqueur, £12

- Tesco Speculoos Profiterole Gateau, £4

- Tesco Finest Christmas Dinner for Two, £35

- Tesco Plant Chef Portobello Mushroom Wellington, £6

Aldi Christmas Range 2021

Aldi has already released descriptions and photos for the festive food selection, although prices are still to be confirmed. Here are all the items you can expect to see on Aldi shelves this Christmas.

- Specially Selected Exquisite Pâté Ingot

- Specially Selected Pigs in Beds

- Mini Chicken Sliders

- Spicy Chicken Sliders

- Katsu Chicken Sliders

- Pavlova Towers

- Figgy Pudding

- Specially Selected Cheese Truckles

- Wensleydale with Raspberry & Pink Gin

- Let's Party Tear & Share Garlic Doughball Tree

- Specially Selected Exquisite Game Box

- Specially Selected Partridge in a Pear Tree Wellingtons

- Specially Selected Perfect British Duck Duo

- After Dinner Mint Bar

- Specially Selected Honeycomb Chocolate Cracker Cake

- Specially Selected Raspberry & White Chocolate Christmas Tree / Black Forest Christmas Tree

- Specially Selected Choux Rings

- Wensleydale Spiced Rum & Honey

When will the supermarkets’ Christmas items be available to buy?

Of course, we still have a little while to go before Christmas so not all of these items are available to buy right now.

The majority of the M&S Christmas 2021 range can be ordered online, for delivery after November 2nd. On the other hand, Aldi is starting the sale of some items as early as October 25th, while you won't be able to get your hands on the Specially Selected Choux Rings until December 21st.

The Morrisons’ Best Morello Cherry Bakewell Mince Pies are already on sale in stores, but the rest of the festive selection will be available to buy across scattered dates in November and December.