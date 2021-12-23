Kindness in Falkirk district: Grangemouth's Doosan Babcock spread Christmas cheer with donations

And 2021 is no exception with employees at Doosan Babcock recently handing over gifts worth £4000 to four of the port town’s primary schools – Beancross, Bowhouse, Moray and Sacred heart.

They also gave donations to Kersiebank Community Project and Cunningham House; a cake, hamper and £250 Royal British Legion Scotland Grangemouth; and a movie hamper and £250 to CHAS (Children’s Hospice Association Scotland).

Representatives from Beancross, Bowhouse, Moray Primary Schools with Doosan Babcock staff. Picture: Michael Gillen

Drew Halley, North region Senior Operations Manager, said: “The Doosan Babcock team have been supporting the local Grangemouth community and beyond for the last ten years. Despite ongoing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 is no exception.

"This year the Doosan Babcock team have supported Cancer Research, CHAS, The Royal British Legion, a local old folks home and the Childrens’ Christmas Appeal, supporting around 100 under privileged kids – a tremendous gesture and contribution.”

