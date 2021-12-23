Kindness in Falkirk district: Grangemouth's Doosan Babcock spread Christmas cheer with donations
Generous workers at a Grangemouth business have spend a decade supporting the community where they are based.
And 2021 is no exception with employees at Doosan Babcock recently handing over gifts worth £4000 to four of the port town’s primary schools – Beancross, Bowhouse, Moray and Sacred heart.
They also gave donations to Kersiebank Community Project and Cunningham House; a cake, hamper and £250 Royal British Legion Scotland Grangemouth; and a movie hamper and £250 to CHAS (Children’s Hospice Association Scotland).
Drew Halley, North region Senior Operations Manager, said: “The Doosan Babcock team have been supporting the local Grangemouth community and beyond for the last ten years. Despite ongoing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 is no exception.
"This year the Doosan Babcock team have supported Cancer Research, CHAS, The Royal British Legion, a local old folks home and the Childrens’ Christmas Appeal, supporting around 100 under privileged kids – a tremendous gesture and contribution.”