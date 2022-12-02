All are welcome to the memorial service.

Merrilees Family Funeral Directors are hosting the memorial service this Sunday (December 4) at 5pm working with Grahamston United Church.

All are welcome to the service which is being held to allow people to remember all loved ones they have lost who won't be with us this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments will be served following the service in the church hall.

The service on Sunday at Grahamston United Church will be conducted by Rev. Hilda Warwick at 11.15am and will include the Sacrament of Holy Communion. The service will be livestreamed on the Grahamston United Church youtube channel with an audio version available from Monday 5th December by dialling 01324 462971. The Sunday School meets in the Church Hall at 11am. Come along and make new friends whilst enjoying games, arts and crafts and Bible Stories.

The door and offering team for December is D. Pennie, J. Rae, M. Cloughley, J. Hendry and D. Walker.

Following the service there will be refreshments in the church hall. 1st Falkirk Boys Brigade meet weekly on Fridays in the Church Halls, Anchor Boys (ages 5-7) and Junior Section (ages 8-10) from 6.45 to 8.15pm and Company Section (ages 11-18) from 7.45 to 10pm. Any boy interested should come along to the appropriate section or contact Douglas Pennie either by phone on 0775 700 5811 or email [email protected] for further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WARM SPACES - the church halls will be open on Tuesday 6th December and subsequent Tuesdays from 12.30 - 5 p.m. to provide a warm welcoming space for people to sit and enjoy hot drink. There is a "Pie and Beans" Quiz night in the church hall on Thursday 8th December at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at £4.

Grahamston United Church was formed when the four local Churches, Grahamston Parish, Grahams Road, Trinity E.U. Congregational and Falkirk Methodist representing three different denominations, Church of Scotland, Congregational now United Reformed Church and Methodist, came together as one congregation.

Advertisement Hide Ad