Christmas in Grangemouth: Moray Primary School pupils star in Nativity play
While parents and other relatives were not allowed to watch Moray Primay School’s Christmas Nativity play in person, we’ve got a sneak peak of the performance.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:46 am
Due to covid restrictions, schools across the country have had to put up the no entry signs for these popular annual shows.
However, like many across Falkirk district, the schools adopted that well known saying “the show must go on” and pupils rehearsed and performed their plays but without the usual audience.
Well done to all who took part.