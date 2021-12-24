Christmas in Falkirk district: Shieldhill Primary youngsters in their Nativity play

But many schools have shared images from their events, including this Shieldhill Primary Nativity play, where all the primary one youngsters carried off their roles brilliantly.

It may not be the same as seeing them in person but here’s a few photographs from this lovely time in the Braes school on this special occasion..

And don’t they all look wonderful.

Take a bow the cast of Shieldhill Primary's Nativity 2021

Shieldhill Primary Nativity

Every one a little angel

More of the cast from Shieldhill Primary's Nativity 2021