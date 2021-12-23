Christmas in Falkirk district: Kinnaird Waters staff wish it could be Christmas every day!

But before they put their feet up for the holidays, they produced a crazy, sing-a-long video to cheer everyone up and wish all the little people in their care and their parents a Merry Christmas.

Karen Weir, acting senior early years officer, said: “Kinnaird Waters ELC Centre are spreading the Christmas cheer to all their families this year.

"The staff have all been amazing throughout this pandemic and they were delighted to produce this bit of fun.

Kinnaird Waters Early Learning Centre

"To our parents … these are the crazy educators that make your child’s time here the best time ever!”

All the staff got into the festive spirit as well as costumes to dance to the classic ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day’.