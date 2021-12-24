Christmas in Falkirk district: Dunipace Primary pupils shine in their nativity play

Covid restrictions stopped schools inviting an audience to watch their pupils perform but, as these Dunipace Primary pupils illustrate, the show must go on.

The children put all their rehearsals to good use before the performance in Dunipace Parish Church where classmates and school staff were able to enjoy the performance of the Christmas story.

The stars of Dunipace Primary P1 Nativity 2021

One of the shepherds from Dunipace Primary P1 Nativity 2021

