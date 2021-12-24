Christmas in Falkirk district: Dunipace Primary pupils shine in their nativity play

Mums, dads, grans and grandads may have missed out on seeing their youngsters star in a school nativity this year but here’s the next best thing.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:09 am

Covid restrictions stopped schools inviting an audience to watch their pupils perform but, as these Dunipace Primary pupils illustrate, the show must go on.

The children put all their rehearsals to good use before the performance in Dunipace Parish Church where classmates and school staff were able to enjoy the performance of the Christmas story.

The stars of Dunipace Primary P1 Nativity 2021

One of the shepherds from Dunipace Primary P1 Nativity 2021
A baby, a golden star and proud parents all had a role in Dunipace Primary P1 Nativity 2021
Falkirk