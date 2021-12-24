Christmas in Falkirk district: Carronshore Primary pupils step out in their Santa hats
Youngsters at Carronshore Primary School enjoyed their recent Santa hat day.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 12:24 pm
The school invited pupils to get in the festive spirit by donning the traditional red and white headgear before stepping out to walk around the district.
They stopped off at the village’s impressive Christmas tree to pose for some photographs.
It’s been a tough 20 months for everyone, particularly the younger members of our communities and this gave the children a chance to have some Christmas fun after all the restrictions they have faced.