Choir returns for Christmas carols for Strathcarron Hospice
A free Christmas Carol concert comes to Falkirk to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice
A choir is hosting the free festive gathering at Trinity Church on Friday December 10.
The Strathcarron Singers - a choir set up to raise funds for the hospice in 2004 – will host an evening of Christmas music and readings.
The event, called ‘Here We Come A-Carolling’, usually takes place every year, but due to the pandemic this will be the first show since 2019.
The singers will be joined by The Edwin Drood Players, and the Broxburn and Livingston Brass Band.
Since the choir began, it has raised over £150,000 for the hospice.
It is also host to many members of staff from the hospice, but is open to members of the public who enjoy singing.
The event is free of charge, but people hoping to go are advised to call the choir and reserve a seat.