Bo'ness Spice owner Mohammad Abbas serves up free curries to people in care across Bo'ness, Falkirk, Linlithgow and Grangemouth

Free curries were on the menu at Bo’ness Spice after owner Mohammad Abbas decided he wanted to bring some festive cheer to those in care over Christmas.

With the help of Dalriada Home Care, whose health professionals provide domiciliary care in the area, curries were delivered around Bo’ness, Linlithgow, Falkirk and Grangemouth.

Bo'ness Spice owner Mohammad Abbas (maroon top) and team, local MP Martyn Day and the Dalriada Home Care staff. Picture: MB Media.

“While many people look forward to this time of year, it can also be difficult to those who are less fortunate than others and who are maybe not in the best of health,” said Mohammad, who lives in Edinburgh.

“I have always regarded working closely with the local community as an important part of being a businessman and I wanted to do something to cheer these people up a bit while at the same time contribute to the local community.

“That’s when I thought about the free curry idea and the help from Dalriada Home Care distributing everything was greatly appreciated and I hope everyone enjoyed their meals.”

The gesture was particularly special for Dalradia, which occupied the now-Bo’ness Spice premises in South Street before the restaurant opened in the summer and is now located directly opposite the eatery.

Stephanie Mckigen, Dalradia managing director, said: “Mohammad has been extremely generous by offering our service users a free meal and we were all extremely touched by his gesture.

“Bo’ness Spice is located where we used to have our old office, directly across from our current one, so when we saw the renovation work begin we were intrigued about who might be taking over the space.

“Mohammad and the team have turned it into a fantastic little restaurant with great quality food. On more than one occasion they’ve handed in some tasty treats to our office team. We couldn’t have asked for better neighbours.”

Martyn Day, SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, also praised the scheme and Mohammad’s kind gesture.

“It’s great to see communities coming together like this, especially at this time of year. Well done to everyone involved,” he said.

