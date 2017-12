1st Reddingmuirhead Girls’ Brigade and their leader, Alison Oliver, had a collection at their recent Christmas event.

They decided to present the money to Meadow-bank Car4U the local patient transport service attached to Meadowbank Health Centre to support cancer patients in their local area.

In the photograph, one of the younger members of the group, Esme McDonald, is pictured presenting a cheque for £161.25 to her grandmother. Anne McDonald, chairwoman of Meadowbank Car 4U.