Charity benefits as new B&M opens in Stenhousemuir

The new B&M store opened in Stenhousemuir yesterday – and left a local charity in the money.

Staff at the shop in Tryst Road were asked to nominate a worthy cause they thought deserved some VIP treatment for the work they do in the local community.

They chose Kidney Kids Scotland, which helps children with renal/urology conditions and their families across the country, but is based in Larbert.

A representative from the charity officially opened the store and received £250-worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part.

The original store on Hallam Road closed earlier this month and the new store underwent a comprehensive internal and external make over programme before opening its doors.

Twenty staff were already employed by the company but in the bigger store, an additional 15 jobs were created for local people, as well as 20 temporary positions.

Kevin Troy, store manager, said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and feedback from customers has been great so far.

“A big thank you to the team from Kidney Kids who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local community.”

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, home ware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal ranges, as well as a garden centre.