Celebrations in Denny as Strathcarron Hospice marks 37th birthday

Strathcarron Hospice celebrates its 37th birthday this month and to mark the special occasion, a Big Birthday Tea Party took place on Friday, April 6 at the Denny Hospice.

This event marked the beginning of their annual Big Birthday Tea Campaign and to celebrate, Denny’s Cupcake Corner kindly donated a Strathcarron-themed birthday cake for patients, volunteers and staff to enjoy. Picture above is volunteers Ray Llewellyn and Maureen Macpherson on the day. Marion Blaney, community campaign coordinator at the Hospice said: “We’d love for our supporters to help celebrate Strathcarron’s 37th birthday by hosting a Big Birthday Tea Party during April or May, to raise funds to support our services. This could be at home, at a local community group or in the workplace and supporters might choose to have a traditional afternoon tea, coffee morning, or bake sale for example. Alternatively, people might even mix things up with a gin and tonic party, which our sponsors at Stirling Gin are kindly supporting with free cases of Fever Tree tonic water.” To find out more visit strathcarronhospice.net.