Celebrate Father’s Day with a Gingerbread Prince from Morrisons Falkirk

Morrisons supermarket in Falkirk is selling a Gingerbread Prince to mark Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day after the birth of his son.

Decorated in military uniform and sporting The Duke of Sussex’s trademark ginger hair, the specially crafted gingerbread has been handmade and features a Union Jack and crown on the label.

The gingerbread will be available at Morrisons Brockville Park Cake Shop counter and will cost just £1. It has been designed to offer Morrisons customers the chance to treat their dads like a prince this Father’s Day - and satisfy their sweet tooth.

For those who would like to try and recreate their own dad for Father’s Day, Morrisons Falkirk has ‘Design Your Own Gingerbread Man’ kits for £2.

The create-your-own biscuit pack comes with five Gingerbreads, coloured writing icing, sugar coated chocolate beans and sugar strands for customers to make a personalised version of their dad.

John Cannan, Cake Shop Manager at Morrisons, said: “We’ve created a special gingerbread biscuit to pay tribute to the royal couple, as they celebrate the Prince’s first Father’s Day. We hope that dads across the country enjoy eating our gingerbread biscuits which are a popular product of our Cake Shop counters.”

The Ginger Gingerbread Prince is available at Morrisons Falkirk bakery counter now until stocks last.