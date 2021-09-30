The top 10 EVs with the longest range

One of the biggest worries around electric cars remains range anxiety, with buyers concerned about running out of juice mid-journey.
Early models certainly struggled to offer useful long-distance performance but the latest generation of electric cars have moved the game on substantially. Most models have sufficient range to tackle several days of average commuting on a charge and the longest-legged examples are now offering well over 250 miles at a time.
The future will undoubtedly bring a host of new EVs with ever more impressive range but for now we’ve rounded up the longest-range EVs that you can actually order right now.