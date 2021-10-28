Scotch whisky baron's rare 1960s Aston Martin is set to go under the hammer
A rare Aston Martin delivered direct to the Ayrshire home of a Scots whisky firm boss is expected to attract bids from around the globe when it comes up for auction next month.
The stunning 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series IV was supplied new by Callanders Garages Ltd of Glasgow to Alexander Whyte Esq of the Whyte & Mackay whisky dynasty – one of just 185 such cars made.
It is now up for sale with H&H Classics on November 17 at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford.
According to its accompanying copy build record, chassis DB4/822/R was delivered to Mr Whyte at Tudor House in Skelmorlie, now home to TV presenter Jean Johansson and her husband Finnish husband Jonatan, a former Rangers star.
Its original owner, Mr Whyte, was a keen motoring enthusiast who had previously owned WO and Derby Bentleys and ordered the Aston Martin in classic Snow Shadow Grey with red leather upholstery. Fitted with a replacement gearbox, overdrive and 3.77:1 rear axle under warranty when it was six months’ old, the DB4 is understood to have remained in Scotland until the mid-1970s.
The car has been in its current ownership for twenty years including a chassis overhaul and engine refresh by marque specialist Excalibur Engineering.
Damian Jones of H&H Classics, said: “This is a true driver's car with uprated suspension and brakes. Arguably the zenith of DB4 evolution, the so-called ‘Series 4’ variant was introduced in September 1961. Some three-and-a-half inches shorter, one-and-a-half inches lower and several hundred pounds lighter than its ‘Series 5’ successor or indeed the DB5, the ‘Series 4’ sported a revised radiator grille design with seven vertical bars and a sleeker, reprofiled bonnet scoop -both features which endured up until the end of DB6 production.”
Bringing a welcome extra dose of performance, it was allied to four-speed all-synchromesh manual transmission with optional overdrive. Short-lived, just 185 ‘Series 4’ cars are understood to have been made between September 1961 and October 1962 plus a number of Special Series-equipped Vantage models.
The 1960s Aston Martins were made famous by Sean Connery when he drove a DB5 series model in Goldfinger. The marque is famous for its metallic grey coachwork, throaty exhaust note and leather interior.