Local Car Accessory Shop Celebrates 30 Years Anniversary

For three decades, Car Gear Larbert has been a trusted name in the automotive industry, serving the local community with a commitment to quality, reliability and exceptional customer service since opening its door back in 1994.

Car Gear Larbert is proudly celebrating 30 years of serving the local community as a trusted source for automotive parts, accessories and expert advice. Established in 1994, Car Gear has built a reputation for quality products and outstanding customer service, becoming a staple for car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike. Now, with the new owners at the wheel, the business is gearing up for an even greater success, aiming to drive forward for the next 30 years and beyond.

As the new owners of Car Gear Larbert, we are excited to build on the legacy of this beloved business that the previous owners Ian, David & Campbell all worked hard on keeping the legacy alive. We have come with a renewed focus on customer service and a wider range of products, we're committed to meeting the needs of every driver, from first-time car owners to seasoned enthusiasts.

At Car Gear, we stock an extensive selection of top detailing brands, providing everything you need to keep your vehicle looking its best. From premium waxes and polishes to essential car cleaning tools, our shelves are filled with the biggest names in car care. But our commitment doesn't stop there; we also carry a comprehensive range of consumables, including well known oils, coolants, adblue, bulbs, wipers and more. To make your experience even better, we offer free fitting on all bulbs, wipers and batteries, ensuring your car is road-ready without the hassle. We also offer a parts service for any parts you may need from brakes, service kits, suspension components so on.

One of our standout services is same-day custom number plates, catering to a variety of styles and preferences. Whether your looking for standard plates or something more eye-catching like 3D, 4D or 5D designs, we provide quick and professional service to get you back on the road with a personal touch.

As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we're excited about the journey ahead. Our vision for Car Gear is to continue evolving, offering more products and services that meet the needs of our loyal customers while welcoming new ones into the fold. With our focus firmly set on quality, value and customer satisfaction, we look forward to driving Car Gear to new heights for many more years to come.

As its our 30th anniversary this month, we have discounts and give-aways running through the whole month of September so keep an eye out on our social media pages to find out more.

We just want to thank every single customer new and old for continuing to support the business and the shop and helping us continue to grow and flourish.

Our address: 30 Main Street Larbert, FK53AW,

Call us on 01324 558817