Alfa Romeo Tonale price and specifications confirmed ahead of September launch date
Full details of Italian hybrid rival to BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40 announced as order books open
Alfa Romeo has revealed pricing and specification details for its new premium compact SUV, the Tonale.
Going head-to-head with the likes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, Alfa’s first hybrid will start at just under £40,000. Order books are open now, with first deliveries due in UK showrooms next month.
Sitting beneath the Italian carmaker’s Stelvio SUV, the Tonale will be available in three specifications: Speciale, Ti and Veloce.
The Speciale, which will only be available at the Tonale’s launch, starts at £38,595 and includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless smartphone charging. Additional standard kit includes automatic wipers, electric mirrors and dual-zone air conditioning.
Across the Tonale range, an electric tailgate, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, automatic headlamps with dusk sensor and automatic high-beam, electric folding and heated exterior mirrors, a six-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad, plus safety tech including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control are all fitted as standard.
Priced from £39,995, the Ti adds a bespoke exterior design with a chrome front-grille bezel and gloss-black inserts, mirror caps and wheel caps. Eighteen-inch alloys are also standard. The cabin is fitted with black cloth upholstery, plus there’s a leather steering wheel.
The range-topping Veloce, which starts at £42,495, again has different styling altogether, with matt-black inserts, privacy glass, a darker front bezel and 1inch alloys. And while there are further improvements in the cabin, including black-and-red Alcantara upholstery, plus aluminium pedals and gearshift paddles, the most noticeable difference is an improved ride. The Veloce is fitted with dual-stage valve suspension as standard.
Power for all Tonale models comes from Alfa Romeo’s first hybrid powertrain, a 157bhp, four-cylinder turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 48V electric motor and a small battery. Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.