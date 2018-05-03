Can the Falkirk Wheel beat world record?

How many canoes and kayaks can fit inside the Falkirk Wheel is the question being posed by Scottish Canals?

Go along to the popular tourist attraction on Sunday, May 13 and you could find out.

It’s all part of a bizarre challenge being laid down to the waterways authority by a counterpart across the Atlantic.

Every year Parks Canada organised Lock & Paddle when it tries to break the record for the number of paddlers it can fit in the Peterborough Lift Lock in Ontario.

The current record stands at 328.

The Falkirk Wheel’s attempt – the first time a boat lift outside Canada has taken part – will form the centrepiece of the visitor attraction’s Revolution Festival.

Running from 11am till 5pm, there will be lots of fun for all the family. Visitors can enjoy the acrobatic antics of Circus Acts Scotland; walk on water in the Wheel’s zorbs; explore the history of the Union Canal by boot or boat; set off on a Segway safari; take a turn on the Wheel; dance the day away with live entertainment; or take a peek at the paddlers taking part in Lock & Paddle.

There will also be plenty of opportunity for visitors to refuel on stone-baked pizza, artisan ice-cream – including a specially created ‘revolutionary’ flavour – from Falkirk’s The Milk Barn and treats in the Wheel’s cafe.

Mark Smith, head of destinations and tourism at Scottish Canals, said: “We’re always up for a challenge here at The Falkirk Wheel and we’re honoured to be the first boat lift outside Canada to take part in Lock & Paddle.

“As well as the battle of the boat lifts, we’ve got some great activities planned on the water, the banks and beyond for the Revolution Festival. I’d encourage everyone to come along and experience everything the world’s only rotating boat lift has to offer.”

The Falkirk Wheel, which links the Forth & Clyde Canal to the Union Canal 35 metres above, has welcomed more than 6.5 million visitors – more than the populations of Northern Ireland and Wales combined – since its opening by Her Majesty The Queen in 2002.