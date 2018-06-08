Camelon Mariners’ Day 2018: Five things you should know

Here are five things you should know about this year’s Camelon Mariners’ Day

1. Camelon Mariners’ Day takes place this Saturday, June 9 with a parade through the streets followed by the crowning ceremony.

2. This year’s Queen-elect is Millie Blackadder (11), who is a pupil at Easter Carmuirs, and she wil be joned by 21 other youngsters making up her retinue.

3. The parade will leave Lock 16 at 11.30am before going along Carmuirs Avenue, Wilson Road, Glasgow, Road, Main Street, Dorrator Road and Nailer Road.

4. Crowning the new Queen will be Marion Jack, while former provost Pat Reid will hand over the keys to Camelon to current provost Billy Buchanan.

5. There will be a host of entertainment during the afternoon including Lieutenant Stardust, Highland Harmony, Boghall Pipe Band and Tulliallan Brass Band.