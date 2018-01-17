Camelon centre closure to make way for soft play area

Work on a new play area at a popular sports centre is due to begin next week.

But the bad news for some is that the Mariner Centre’s sports hall will close from Monday, January 22 to make way for the new facility.

Falkirk Community Trust’s plans for the new soft play centre in the Camelon building were first revealed in 2016.

Although no final figures for the project have yet been revealed it is believed that it could be in the region of £1 million.

Hadden Construction has been appointed contractors for the building work.

The current hall which was used for a variety of sports, including football, basketball, badminton and fitness training, will be remodelled to include an entrance for the soft play, reception area, cafe and toilets.

Neil Brown, general manager at Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We are delighted that work on the new soft play facility at the Mariner Centre is due to begin at the end of this month.

“We are always looking at ways to improve our services and this facility will give families with young children a fantastic new indoor activity which will help develop their physical and social skills, build their confidence and we hope, encourage them as they get older to stay more active.

“We would like to reassure our customers that the centre will remain open during this period of works to ensure that our customers can continue to enjoy our leisure pool and health and fitness facilities.”