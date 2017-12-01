Bringing back the sparkle to villages

Communities rallied round to brighten their villages for the festive season – after around 30 years in the dark.

Dennyloanhead and Head of Muir had been without a Christmas tree or decorative lights for decades.

But thanks to residents and Councillor Jim Blackwood, the sparkle has returned to the area for 2017.

Following a fundraising drive, a £1000 cash donation from LOC Hire Ltd in Longcroft and support from Lightways, the tree was lit up last Friday.

Situated at the entrance to Haypark Road, the lights were switched on by local residents Shaun Lafferty and Zoe Calder (4).

The idea for the festive sparkle came from members of the community Facebook page Dennyloanhead Days.

Lesley Buchanan, one of those involved in the fundraising, said: “We have received support from many who no longer live in the communities but had good memories of times gone by when there was a community Christmas tree and were keen to help us reach our financial target to make this happen after over 30 years of the villages being without one.

“Thanks to everyone who made it possible.”