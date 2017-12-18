Brightons woman helps shine a light on conditions triggered by new technology

Almost every house in every street across Scotland will have lights blazing just now to celebrate the festive season.

But some people won’t even be able to leave their own homes ... because of the advent of CFL and LED lights.

Headaches, dizziness and nausea are just a few of the symptoms suffered by people who are sensitive to the new eco-friendly, energy efficient bulbs.

Thanks to an EU ban on incandescent light bulbs, they are now the norm – not only in homes and offices but also in our street lights.

For those who are sensitive to them, it can take months to discover what is triggering their symptoms.

And life afterwards can be both debilitating and depressing.

Indeed, some people have even contemplated suicide after losing their jobs because they can’t tolerate compact flourescent lights (CFL) or light emitting diodes (LED) which are now, pretty much, everywhere.

Freelance writer and editor Anna Levin knows only too well how difficult it can be to function when you are affected.

In April 2013, the busy working mum of two from Brightons was on a training course and CFLs were being used to light the class.

She said: “I started feeling weird sensations – like my head was floating away.

“I felt very dizzy and sick but when I went outside I started feeling better again.

“Every time I went back into the class, though, the symptoms returned.

“I was otherwise fit and healthy so my GP, who was very sympathetic, sent me to a dermatologist, neurologist and psychologist – none of whom could find anything wrong with me.”

Anna discovered that she consistently felt very unwell when exposed to CFL lighting or new fluorescent strips.

“I got a burning, tingling sensation so I knew where they were in any room I was in,” she explained.

“The effects were very immediate and lasted quite a long time afterwards.”

In a bid to understand what was going on, Anna did what she does best – she wrote a blog and was astounded at the response.

“People around the world started sharing their stories with me,” she said.

“I heard from people suffering awful eye pain, headaches, skin problems, dizziness and confusion – all from new forms of lighting.

“One woman from Ireland had even contemplated suicide. She couldn’t leave the house as LED lighting in her street had such a severe effect on her – and she wasn’t alone.

“Doctors couldn’t explain what was happening because we all had different symptoms and perhaps tolerated one type of light, but not the other.

“In my case, LEDs don’t affect me in the same way CFL bulbs do.

“I was quite lucky in comparison to some. I work from home so can control my own lighting environment and I have a massive stockpile of the old incandescent lightbulbs.

“But hearing other people’s stories moved me from self-pity to anger.”

That anger was duly put to good use two years ago when Anna founded a charity, LightAware, with fellow Trustees, Dr John Lincoln from Edinburgh and Andrew Collins from London.

Thousands of people across the globe affected by CFL and LED lights have since visited the website for advice and support.

And the charity’s hard work in raising awareness recently won an accolade on the global stage – the 2017 Award at Large from the Professional Lighting Design Convention.

As the only Trustee not affected by new forms of lighting, Dr John Lincoln picked up the prestigious international award in Paris.

But his fellow Trustees were delighted their small charity was recognised.

Anna said: “People are excluded from workplaces, shops, education, recreation and health care. It’s a severe form of social exclusion.

“So the more awareness we can raise, the better.

“John gave the keynote speech at the awards event to bigwigs in the lighting world, people who light our public buildings.

“It was fantastic to get that kind of platform and we were delighted to win.”

Anna (46) is also grateful for the support she’s received, not least from Wallacestone Primary where her children Joe (11) and Saskia (6) are pupils.

She added: “The school, vet and some shops all switch lights off for me. I went down to Klondyke the other day and they served me outside.

“ In general, people have been really helpful.”