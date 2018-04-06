Braes and Avonbridge pupils take prizes

Talented youngsters from the Braes area took part in The Rotary Club of Polmont’s search for a top young author.

The Rotary International Britain & Ireland Young Writer for 2017-18 competition was open to all twelve primary schools and the three secondary schools with pupils residing in the club area.

This is the second time the club has run the competition and entries were received from Avonbridge Primary, Braes and Graeme High secondary schools.

The competition covers three age groups: Junior (seven to ten years), intermediate (11 to 13 years) and senior (14 to 18 years).

The winner of the junior competition was Duncan Cameron, a Primary Six pupil at Avonbridge Primary School. Second year pupil Louise Robertson from Braes High School won the intermediate prize and Sophie MacGrain, a third year pupil also from Braes High School, won the senior competition.

All the winners were presented with a £25 gift token and certificate by Polmont Rotary Club youth convenor Brian Sharp at Braes High School on Monday, March 26.

The three winners will now go on to represent the Polmont Club in the Rotary District 1020 competition.