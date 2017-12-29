Boost for CATCA cycling project thanks to TSB award

Elderly people across Falkirk district will benefit from a generous donation from a bank.

Communities Along the Carron Association (CATCA) has received a cheque towards its initiative Cycling Without Age.

Fraser Johnston, a 20-year-old student from Larbert who helped launch the initiative, was awarded the TSB Community Partner Award at the 2017 Pride of Britain Awards in October for his work launching the initiative in March along with CATCA.

The donation will go towards developing a ‘Community Trishaw’ project where a group of volunteers will take elderly residents from their care home or nearby housing development into the town centre so they can do their shopping, pop to their local bank or meet with friends.

The presentation took place in the Falkirk TSB branch where Carol Anderson, Scotland branch and business banking distribution director, said: “At TSB we’re all about supporting local causes that matter to the communities we serve.

“We are delighted to be able to help Fraser and the group expand the ‘Cycling Without Age’ scheme in Falkirk, this means more elderly citizens will benefit from trips out on the trishaws, enabling them to remain an active part of society and their local community. This is a great example of all generations working together.”

Christine Bell, CATCA and Cycling Without Age Scotland project manager, said: “Recognition and support like this from TSB has allowed this project to roll out throughout Scotland and will make a huge difference to the lives of many of our most precious elderly members of our local communities.”